Zonta offers workshop on assertive communication

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is scheduled March 16 to host a free workshop designed to help participants focus on the importance of assertive communication.

Zonta’s free LifeForward in-person workshop is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, March 16, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway in Valencia.

Participants develop learning tools to create a healthy relationship with themselves and others as well as build a connection, engagement and increase emotional intelligence to continue to overcome life’s challenges, according to a Zonta news release.

Workshop activities are created to support those who have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.

This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds), healthy relationships, domestic violence, and parenting. The presentation will teach attendees the techniques of assertive communication and learn about:

Active listening and how to express themselves without being defensive.

How to communicate with empathy.

The importance of body language and tone of voice.

A current workshop flyer and information are posted on www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward. Spanish translation is available.