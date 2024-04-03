Antelope Valley man arrested on suspicion of felony possession 

Signal file photo of CHP Newhall office
An Antelope Valley man was arrested by California Highway Patrol Newhall-area officers on Tuesday on suspicion of possessing a controlled substance while carrying a loaded firearm, according to L.A. County Sheriff’s Department booking logs. 

A CHP representative was unavailable on Wednesday to provide a narrative of the arrest. 

The 32-year-old man, whose occupation is listed as “driver,” was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge, 11370.1. According to the California Health and Safety Code, any person found to be in unlawful possession of any amount of a controlled substance (cocaine, heroin, methamphetamine, etc.) while a loaded firearm is nearby and operable is subject to imprisonment in a state prison for up to four years and a fine of up to $10,000. 

The man was being held at the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station in lieu of $3,455 bail as of Wednesday morning. 

