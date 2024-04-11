Big-rig crash stalls morning commute 

California Highway Patrol officers responded to a non-injury crash that brought the morning rush-hour commute to a standstill Thursday on the southbound lanes of Interstate 5.

“Upon arrival, CHP officers observed a big rig hauling a tanker trailer and gray sedan involved in a crash (at 6:23 a.m.),” according to Josh Greengard, spokesman for the CHP Newhall-area office.

No one was hurt, he added. But due to the complexity of the cleanup, the Nos. 3, 4 and 5 lanes were closed for approximately three hours.