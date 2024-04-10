‘Breaking the Biz’ podcast launches during Autism Acceptance Month

News release

Yes I Can Unity Through Music & Education (YIC) has announced the launch of the “Breaking the Biz Podcast,” showcasing weekly the journey of professionals working in the entertainment industry.

YIC, a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing training and employment services to creatives with disabilities pursuing entertainment industry careers, including those on the autism spectrum, is making strides in fostering unity and diversity through entertainment, education, and industry outreach, the organization said in a news release.

“’Breaking the Biz’ is a captivating podcast where we dive into the world of entertainment by interviewing seasoned professionals who have made their mark in the industry,” Bret Lieberman, executive director of YIC, said in the release. “Listeners gain invaluable insights and expert career guidance on navigating the dynamic landscape of the entertainment industry and how to pursue a variety of industry careers.”

The “Breaking the Biz Podcast,” available on all major podcast platforms including iHeartRadio, Amazon Music, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and on YIC’s YouTube channel, features candid discussions with industry veterans sharing personal experiences and advice for aspiring actors, musicians, writers, filmmakers, animators, and creatives alike.

Through strategic partnerships with other nonprofit organizations and industry employers, YIC empowers creatives with disabilities to pursue fulfilling careers in various entertainment fields including music and TV/film production, visual effects, voiceover, screenwriting, digital marketing, journalism, animation and more.

In addition to the podcast, YIC offers a variety of programs, including the Festival Project program that provides opportunities for creatives with disabilities to showcase their talents through producing live events like The Good Karma Music & Arts Festival.

YIC’s Paid Internship Program (PIP) connects motivated creatives with industry employers seeking fresh perspectives and diverse talent. With YIC covering all internship costs up to 1,040 hours, including wages and insurance, both employers and interns benefit, the release said.

If you are interested in being a podcast guest, email [email protected]. For more information on YIC and its programs, visit yicunity.org.