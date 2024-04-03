CalRTA chapter learns about new COC program

Diane Fiero, deputy chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer of College of the Canyons, speaks during the March meeting of the Santa Claritia Valley chapter of California Retired Teachers Association. Courtesy photo.
News release 

The Santa Claritia Valley chapter of the California Retired Teachers Association’s March luncheon meeting featured a presentation by Diane Fiero from College of the Canyons about the free and for-credit classes, programs, activities, clubs, events and more at the local college.   

Fiero, who serves as COC’s deputy chancellor and chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, spoke about COC’s new program, CELLO, or Canyons Emeritus and Lifelong Learning Opportunities Program. 

The SCV division (No. 68) of CalRTA has more than 200 members. The group’s next luncheon meeting will be a catered event in June where it will present 18 scholarships to local high school graduates.   

For information about CalRTA or about future meetings, contact [email protected]. 

