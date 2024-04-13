Car overturns in collision 

A minor-injury traffic collision resulted in one vehicle overturned on the on-ramp of the northbound Highway 14 at Golden Valley Road early Saturday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Officers with the CHP were dispatched to a two-vehicle traffic collision at 12:04 a.m. with one vehicle overturned, said Officer Michael Nasir with the CHP Traffic Management center.

A female driver was briefly trapped in a burgundy Hyundai sedan with major front-end damage and the other vehicle involved was an older model of a Toyota Camry, according to observations on the scene.

Although both vehicles were severely damaged, both parties involved in the collision only had minor injuries, said Nasir.

The on-ramp was closed until 1:10 a.m. so a tow truck could remove both vehicles removed.

Circumstances involving the collision are still under investigation, added Nasir.

Oscar Sol contributed to this report.