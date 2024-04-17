City announces Cowboy Festival road closures, parking options

News release

The 28th Santa Clarita Cowboy Festival makes its anticipated return to William S. Hart Park this weekend and the city is encouraging residents to prepare for road closures around the event site and plan transportation accordingly for Saturday and Sunday.

The 2024 Cowboy Festival is expected to draw thousands of visitors to the area for an event that takes you back in time to the Old West, featuring live musical performances, living history experiences, food and drinks, as well as fun activities for the whole family.

Beginning Friday at 8 p.m., roads in the area will be closed for festival transportation and set up. The closures below will be in place until Sunday at 8 p.m.:

• Newhall Avenue will be closed between Market Street and 4th Street.

• Main Street will be closed from 6th Street to the Roundabout.

Free parking will be offered at the Cowboy Festival Shuttle Site, located in the dirt lot on 13th Street and Railroad Avenue. From there, attendees can hop on one of Santa Clarita Transit’s buses, which will transport them to and from William S. Hart Park on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. and Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

In addition, attendees can take Routes 4/14, 5/6 and 12 via Santa Clarita Transit to get to the Cowboy Festival, as well as the city’s rideshare service, GO! Santa Clarita. For route schedules, visit SantaClaritaTransit.com.

Alternatively, residents east of Railroad Avenue and Bouquet Canyon Road can hop aboard the Metrolink at the Via Princessa, Vista Canyon or Santa Clarita stations for a quick ride to the Newhall Metrolink Station, which is a 10-minute walk from William S. Hart Park.

Railroad Avenue and Lyons Avenue will remain open to traffic throughout the duration of the Cowboy Festival. Motorists are asked to be aware of road closures and allow for extra travel time through Old Town Newhall throughout the event.

For more information regarding Cowboy Festival events and to purchase tickets to special performances, visit CowboyFestival.org.