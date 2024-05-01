COC schedules information sessions for prospective board candidates

News release

Three seats on the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, which oversees College of the Canyons, will be up for election in November. To provide information about the election process and the role of the trustees well in advance of the candidate filing period, the college will host three information sessions in May for persons interested in running for the board.

The three seats scheduled to be on the November ballot are Area 2, Area 3 and Area 4. Area 2 includes the communities of Valencia, Saugus and Canyon Country. Area 3 includes the communities of Valencia and Saugus. Area 4 covers the majority of Canyon Country. Members of the board are required to reside in the area they are elected to represent.

The information sessions will provide members of the community who may have interest in running for the board with information about the eligibility requirements of serving as a trustee, the ideal qualifications for trustees, legal responsibilities of board members, conflict of interest criteria, as well as the Los Angeles County elections process. The information sessions are optional; potential candidates are not required to attend before filing in the summer to run for election.

Two information sessions will be held in person, and the other will be hosted online. The sessions are scheduled as follows:

• Thursday, May 9, 2:30 p.m. – Canyon Country Campus, 17200 Sierra Highway, Student Services/Learning Resources Center, First Floor Lobby. Free parking is available in Parking Lot 3.

• Wednesday, May 15, 10 a.m. – Zoom, canyonsonline.zoom.us/j/81285375713. The session will be recorded and posted online for later viewing.

• Wednesday, May 22, 10 a.m. – Valencia Campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road, Canyons Hall 201. Free parking is available near the building in Parking Lot 2.

The same content will be covered at each session.

Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about trustee areas. The trustee area map is available on the college’s website. Candidates are required to live in the trustee area they wish to represent.

Board elections are administered by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The period in which board candidates file their nomination documents with the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk’s office opens July 15 and closes Aug. 9.

For questions about the information session, call the college’s Chancellor’s Office at 661-362-3400, or email [email protected]. For more information about the Santa Clarita Community College District board of trustees, visit www.canyons.edu/administration/board.