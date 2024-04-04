College Briefs for April 4

Valencia student named to Lincoln University of Missouri’s fall 2023 dean’s list

Courtney-Nicole Cooper, of Valencia, was recently named to the dean’s list of Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri, for the fall 2023 semester.

The Lincoln University dean’s list comprises full-time undergraduate students earning a minimum term GPA of 3.00, excluding grades in courses that do not carry credit toward graduation.

Lincoln University of Missouri is a historically Black, 1890 land-grant, public university. Located in Jefferson City, Missouri, Lincoln University was founded in 1866 by the men of the 62nd and 65th United States Colored Infantries and their white officers for the benefit of freed African Americans.

Local student named to Bucknell University dean’s list

William Seidel, of Valencia, has been named to the Bucknell University dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2023-24 academic year. A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

Local student named to Iowa State University dean’s List

Annie Rose Chesebrough, an agricultural business major from Castaic, is among more than 10,800 Iowa State University students who have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the fall semester 2023 dean’s list. Students named to the Dean’s List must earn a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work.