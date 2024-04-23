Commercial fire in Valencia out on arrival 

A commercial fire in Valencia on Tuesday afternoon saw Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond but the fire was out on arrival, according to officials.

Units were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. on Tuesday to the 23400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department.

Sanchez said units arrived at 1:12 p.m. but there was nothing showing. Units were cleared at 1:39 p.m.

Initial reports via emergency radio dispatch traffic indicated that it was a fire originating from an HVAC unit outside the building, but Sanchez could not confirm the nature of the incident or the affected business. The business complex at the address given includes Target and Five Below.