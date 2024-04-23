Commercial fire in Valencia out on arrival 

Firefighters reponded to reports of a commercial fire on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway Tuesday afternoon on April 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Firefighters reponded to reports of a commercial fire on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway Tuesday afternoon on April 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A commercial fire in Valencia on Tuesday afternoon saw Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel respond but the fire was out on arrival, according to officials. 

Units were dispatched at 1:09 p.m. on Tuesday to the 23400 block of Magic Mountain Parkway, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. 

Sanchez said units arrived at 1:12 p.m. but there was nothing showing. Units were cleared at 1:39 p.m. 

Initial reports via emergency radio dispatch traffic indicated that it was a fire originating from an HVAC unit outside the building, but Sanchez could not confirm the nature of the incident or the affected business. The business complex at the address given includes Target and Five Below. 

Firefighters reponded to reports of a commercial fire on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway Tuesday afternoon on April 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Firefighters reponded to reports of a commercial fire on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway Tuesday afternoon on April 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Firefighters reponded to reports of a commercial fire on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway Tuesday afternoon on April 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Firefighters reponded to reports of a commercial fire on the 24300 block of Magic Mountain Parkway Tuesday afternoon on April 23. Habeba Mostafa/ The Signal
Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS