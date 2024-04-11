Deputies report no injuries in Newhall shooting  

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies responded Thursday night to a report of “20 to 30 gunshots” around 10:30 p.m. in Newhall, but no one appeared to be injured by the gunfire, according to Sgt. Mark Perkins of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

“We got a call that there was a shooting, and they heard about 20 to 30 gunshots in the vicinity,” he said.

Deputies investigated, and no victims were found, he said, but there was evidence of the shooting and there appear to have been at least two targets.

“Deputies got there, canvassed the area and found multiple casings,” Perkins said. “And then they found bullet impacts on the front door of a house and on a silver vehicle that was parked in the street.”

Multiple shell casings could be seen on the streets near the home, which was near the intersection of Second and Race streets, in photographs of the scene posted on social media.

Perkins said there was no suspect information available, and the incident is under investigation by the SCV Sheriff’s Station’s Juvenile and Gangs Team, which replaced the COBRA Unit (Career Offenders, Burglary, Robbery, Arson).

Anyone with information about the incident can call the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000. Anyone can provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.