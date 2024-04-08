Deputies seize guns from LAPD officer’s Valencia home 

Three firearms were seized from a Los Angeles Police Department officer’s Valencia home after his second domestic violence arrest in March — which involved a different alleged victim than a May arrest, according to records at the Santa Clarita Courthouse.

The suspect, Shay Van Deventer, 28, had three registered semiautomatic handguns seized by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies after they responded to a Stevenson Ranch condominium to investigate a report of a spousal assault March 8 on Steinbeck Avenue, according to sworn statements.

The victim reported she was having an argument with Van Deventer about his alleged contact with his ex-girlfriend, according to a detective’s report of the incident.

The victim took the suspect’s cellphone to look through it, and the suspect, in his attempt to retrieve his phone ultimately wrestled the woman to the floor, “and when they stood up, the suspect shoved the victim on her shoulders causing her to fall back onto the dining room table,” according to the report.

The victim then went to retrieve her property and leave, according to a detective’s statement, but the suspect followed the victim into the bedroom and prevented her from leaving. At that point, the victim, according to the officer’s report, called the suspect’s mother, who told her son to let the victim leave, and he immediately did.

In addition to reporting scratch marks and bruising, the victim, who also filed for a restraining order against Van Deventer, claimed he made some disturbing remarks that were noted in a warrant request to seize his weapons.

“He told the victim that if deputies ever tried to arrest him again, he would not allow them to ‘cuff him up,’” according to the detective’s report. “He additionally made the statement to the victim of an indirect threat to law enforcement, saying, ‘If sheriff’s (deputies) show up, it will be a shootout. I have the advantage with a two-story condo.’”

The detective’s report notes as of March 11, Van Deventer was assigned to the Devonshire Division of the LAPD, but on leave “from a previous domestic violence incident” in which “the suspect punched and dislocated a victim’s jaw, who was a different female than the one in this most recent incident.”

The LAPD did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Van Deventer’s status with the department.

The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the status of any charges against Van Deventer in connection with his two arrests. There were no current charges listed as of this story’s publication, according to L.A. County Superior Court records available online.