Deputies: Transient arrested after reportedly assaulting peace officer 

An 18-year-old transient woman was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies last week on suspicion of assaulting a peace officer and trespassing, according to station officials.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Thursday last week, deputies observed a woman trespassing near the 23000 block of Newhall Avenue and went up to contact her for a citation, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Before deputies could arrest the woman, she became uncooperative and assaulted one of the deputies, Borbon wrote in an email. The woman was ultimately arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of resisting a peace officer, as well as assault on a peace officer and trespassing.

The deputy sustained a minor injury as a result of the altercation but was cleared at the scene, according to Borbon.

The woman remains in custody as of this story’s publication.