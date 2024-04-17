Fire: Valencia apartment fire out on arrival 

A reported apartment fire in Valencia on Wednesday afternoon was out on arrival, according to officials. Katherine Quezada/The Signal.
A reported apartment fire in Valencia on Wednesday afternoon that called for a Los Angeles County Fire Department response was out on arrival, according to department officials. 

The fire was reported at the 24700 block of Magic Mountain Parkway at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He said units arrived at 1:49 p.m. but that the fire was out on arrival. 

Units were still on the scene investigating the incident as of this story’s publication. 

The fire reportedly started as a refrigerator fire, according to emergency radio dispatch traffic. There were also indications that a woman was being treated for possible injuries as a result of the fire, though Sanchez could not immediately confirm the nature of the fire or if there were any injuries. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

