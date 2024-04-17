Fire: Valencia apartment fire out on arrival 

A reported apartment fire in Valencia on Wednesday afternoon that called for a Los Angeles County Fire Department response was out on arrival, according to department officials.

The fire was reported at the 24700 block of Magic Mountain Parkway at approximately 1:44 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Geovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the Fire Department. He said units arrived at 1:49 p.m. but that the fire was out on arrival.

Units were still on the scene investigating the incident as of this story’s publication.

The fire reportedly started as a refrigerator fire, according to emergency radio dispatch traffic. There were also indications that a woman was being treated for possible injuries as a result of the fire, though Sanchez could not immediately confirm the nature of the fire or if there were any injuries.