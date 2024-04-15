Free household hazardous and e-waste collection set for Saturday

News release

A free household hazardous and e-waste roundup is scheduled 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at College of the Canyons.

The free Countywide Household Hazardous and E-Waste Roundup Program is brought to residents by the county of Los Angeles and presented by Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts in cooperation with the city of Santa Clarita and the neighboring cities of Lancaster and Palmdale.

Residents will have the opportunity to safely dispose of household hazardous waste such as antifreeze, unused pharmaceuticals, car batteries, used motor oil, paint, pesticides, home-generated sharps waste such as hypodermic needles, pen needles, syringes, lancets, and intravenous needles, universal waste including household batteries, fluorescent light bulbs, and electronic waste (e-waste) such as TVs and monitors, computers, VCRs, stereos, and cell phones.

The event is to be held in the south parking lot of COC’s Valencia campus, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Road.

Los Angeles County Public Works and Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts conduct more than 35 free household hazardous waste and e-waste collection events annually throughout the county to provide residents with a convenient way to rid their homes of unwanted hazardous materials.

Because hazardous waste can pollute the environment, it is illegal to discard these items in trash cans, sinks and storm drains. The roundups are part of a campaign to promote public awareness of proper disposal practices of household hazardous and e-waste and to provide a convenient, free disposal option.

For more information, contact Los Angeles County Public Works at (888) CLEAN LA or CleanLA.com, or Los Angeles County Sanitation Districts at 800-238-0173 or lacsd.org/HHW.