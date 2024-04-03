Gas meter struck in Canyon Country collision 

SCV Sheriff's Station and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision that struck a gas meter on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
SCV Sheriff's Station and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision that struck a gas meter on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
A gas meter connected to an apartment building was struck on Tuesday afternoon in a traffic collision in Canyon Country, according to officials. 

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the single-vehicle collision at the 27100 block of Hidaway Avenue was reported at 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday, with units arriving to the scene at 4:55 p.m. 

SCV Sheriff's Station and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision that struck a gas meter on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
SCV Sheriff’s Station and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision that struck a gas meter on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

The vehicle was occupied by two juveniles at the time of the collision, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. 

No transports were reported, according to Melanie Flores, a supervisor with the Fire Department. She added that gas company representatives were en route at the time of this story’s publication. 

A SoCal Gas representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon. 

SCV Sheriff's Station and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision that struck a gas meter on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
SCV Sheriff’s Station and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision that struck a gas meter on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.
Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

