Gas meter struck in Canyon Country collision 

A gas meter connected to an apartment building was struck on Tuesday afternoon in a traffic collision in Canyon Country, according to officials.

According to Giovanni Sanchez, a spokesman for the L.A. County Fire Department, the single-vehicle collision at the 27100 block of Hidaway Avenue was reported at 4:48 p.m. on Tuesday, with units arriving to the scene at 4:55 p.m.

SCV Sheriff’s Station and L.A. County Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision that struck a gas meter on Tuesday afternoon. Habeba Mostafa/The Signal.

The vehicle was occupied by two juveniles at the time of the collision, according to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

No transports were reported, according to Melanie Flores, a supervisor with the Fire Department. She added that gas company representatives were en route at the time of this story’s publication.

A SoCal Gas representative could not be immediately reached for comment on Tuesday afternoon.