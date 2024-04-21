Gunshot victim transported to hospital  

One person suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to the hospital after a shooting on the 2500 block of Alicante Drive near Lupita Drive on Sunday morning, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Deputies received reports of a shooting at 3:30 a.m. and arrived on the scene 10 minutes later on the 2500 block of Alicante Drive, said Deputy Adolfo Gonzalez, a spokesman with the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Gonzalez could not provide information on how many people were involved in the incident but confirmed one man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital.

As of Sunday afternoon, no suspect information is available and no arrests have been made, Gonzalez confirmed.