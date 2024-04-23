Idaho sheriff’s deputy, former TMU athlete killed in line of duty 

Tobin Bolter, a 2017 Master's University graduate, was killed in the line of duty as a deputy with the Ada County County Sheriff's Office in Idaho. Courtesy photo.
A former track and field athlete at The Master’s University died on Sunday after being shot while on the job as a deputy with the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Idaho, according to a news release. 

Deputy Tobin Bolter, who ran track at TMU and graduated in 2017, was making a traffic stop on Saturday at about 8:55 p.m. for a 65-year-old man who was suspected to have a misdemeanor warrant, according to the release. 

The suspect shot Bolter as he approached the driver’s window and fled the scene, the release states. A nearby citizen who witnessed the shooting called 911 and performed CPR until medics arrived to transport Bolter to a nearby hospital. 

Bolter died on Sunday at the age of 27, succumbing to his injuries, according to the release. He had been with the ACSO since January and was previously with the Meridian Police Department in Idaho and the Pleasant Hills Police Department in California. 

The suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday after law enforcement officers attempted to bring him in peacefully, according to the ACSO. 

Bolter’s death was acknowledged by TMU in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. 

“Tobin Bolter, a 2017 graduate of TMU, was killed Saturday in the line of duty working as a deputy for the Ada County Sheriff’s Office in Boise, Idaho,” the post reads. “Please join us in praying for Tobin’s family during this incredibly difficult time.” 

