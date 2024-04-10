Man detained on suspicion of carrying concealed weapon 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies detained a man on suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon Sunday night after they responded to a petty theft call at the 26000 block of Carl Boyer Drive, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station.

According to Borbon, deputies responded to the call at 9:40 p.m. of a man wearing a black jacket and pants loading two full carts of stolen items into a silver car.

Deputies located the suspect after he fled from the scene, and during the investigation, the suspect was “in possession of carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, illegal tear gas, methamphetamine and stolen merchandise,” Borbon wrote in an email to The Signal.

The suspect was arrested and booked at the station, and is expected to appear in court at a later date.

Other than the block number of the business, Borbon did not provide a specific location.