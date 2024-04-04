Marsha McLean | Santa Clarita’s City Hall Ceremonies

“What greater thing is there for two human souls than to feel that they are joined for life — to strengthen each other in all labor, to rest on each other in all sorrow, to minister to each other in silent, unspeakable memories at the moment of the last parting?” — George Eliot

Springtime, with all its blossoms and lovely weather, is a popular time to get married. If you are looking to say “I do” at this picturesque time of year, look no further than City Hall Ceremonies. Santa Clarita is the sole city in Los Angeles County offering a one-stop shop for marriage licenses and ceremonies, which speaks volumes about our dedication to meeting the needs of our residents.

Since the program’s 2020 launch, 925 marriage licenses have been issued and 540 civil ceremonies have been performed. These figures represent not just legal unions, but the profound bonds of love and commitment that enrich our community every day. From our popular “Wedding Wednesdays” ceremonies at City Hall, which take place on a weekly basis, to our nationally recognized “The Big I Do” group wedding on Valentine’s Day – this program continues to evolve to provide more unique opportunities to celebrate your nuptials.

This year’s The Big I Do proved to be a resounding success, with seven couples declaring their love and exchanging vows in a joyous celebration of commitment. With the invaluable support of nearly 30 local businesses, whose sponsorship played a crucial role in bringing this event to fruition, we were able to craft unforgettable memories for over 150 attendees. We greatly appreciate each sponsor for their contribution in making this event a lavish experience for the couples, their loved ones and friends.

Building on the triumph of The Big I Do wedding, the city of Santa Clarita is proud to announce the debut of the inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding, taking place on Saturday, April 20, at William S. Hart Park. Couples with a passion for the cowboy lifestyle are invited to exchange vows embraced in the western ambiance of the Cowboy Festival.

Imagine staring into the eyes of your loved one beneath a canopy of majestic oak trees with the beautiful and historic Ramona Chapel as the backdrop. The Cowboy Festival Wedding package ensures a memorable experience for each couple, including a dedicated 30-minute time slot for their cowboy-themed wedding celebration, complete with a marriage license, ceremony, photo session and two VIP passes to the festival. Additionally, couples will have access to complimentary shuttle service, VIP seating at the MANE Stage and access to the exclusive VIP Cantina, serving refreshing drinks and snacks. With mouthwatering barbecue and live entertainment, the Cowboy Festival Wedding guarantees an unforgettable celebration for all attendees.

To join in the celebration and become a part of our City Ceremonies weddings, we invite couples from near and far to start their unforgettable journey with us. Whether it’s the enchanting Wedding Wednesdays, the grandeur of The Big I Do or the inaugural Cowboy Festival Wedding, there’s a special moment waiting for every couple. For more information and to sign up for the Cowboy Wedding, please visit SantaClarita.gov/Weddings or contact us at 661-286-4073.

Cheers to City Hall Ceremonies — where every story is unique, every moment precious and every love story celebrated in its own extraordinary way.

Councilwoman Marsha McLean is a member of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].