Multiple overnight burglaries reported  

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station is investigating a series of burglaries that occurred overnight on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue and Wiley Canyon Road in Newhall.

A social media post circulating on Instagram shared footage and images of vandalized property after a series of robberies on the 24000 block of Lyons Avenue that occurred overnight.

At least three business locations were targeted including Tutti Frutti Frozen Yogurt, Subway, and S&S Donuts.

In the viral social media post, the suspects can be seen taking an entire cash register before leaving one of the locations. Some of the business’ main entrance doors were also shattered.

Deputy Alvarez with the SCV Sheriff’s Station could not immediately provide any additional information regarding the incident on Saturday afternoon.

This is a breaking news story and more information will be added as it becomes available.