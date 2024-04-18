Multiple people detained following suspected Canyon Country shooting

Multiple people were detained following a suspected shooting in Canyon Country on Wednesday night, according to the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“The deputies are detaining some people right now, but no one’s been arrested,” said Watch Sgt. Jerome Gage. “So they’re still investigating to see if those people were involved.”

Authorities were first notified about the incident at 7:45 p.m., arriving on the scene at 7:50 p.m. Gage added that he believes that four people were detained, but the exact number is uncertain as of the publication of this story. Casings were also found at the scene of the incident.

“I believe that they’re investigating [for property damage] right now,” Gage said.

No information was immediately available regarding the detained individuals’ identities or any possible injuries sustained.

No additional information is available as of the time of this publication.