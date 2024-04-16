Newhall man arrested on suspicion of vandalism 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
A 28-year-old Newhall man was arrested last week on suspicion of vandalism after reportedly breaking down doors at a family member’s home, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. 

The report initially came in on Friday at 10:13 p.m. for a reported family disturbance at the 24000 block of Coris Oak Avenue, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station. 

Deputies reported that multiple items in the residence were damaged, Borbon wrote in an email. 

The man was arrested on suspicion of felony vandalism, booked at the station and remains in custody as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

