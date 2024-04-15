No injuries in Canyon Country attic fire 

No injuries were reported after a two-story home in Canyon Country caught fire Monday morning, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department officials.

Personnel with the L.A County Fire Department received reports of a house fire on the 18000 block of Utopia Court in Canyon Country at 8:25 a.m. Monday and arrived at the scene four minutes later, said Kaitlyn Aldana, a spokeswoman with the L.A. County Fire Department.

On arrival, first responders found a two-story home on fire, and determined that the fire originated from the attic, she said.

Firefighters knocked down the fire by 9 a.m. and no injuries were reported, Aldana said.

First responders with the Los Angeles County Fire Department knockdown an attic fire that occurred in a two-story home in Canyon County on Monday morning. 041524 Katherine Quezada/The Signal