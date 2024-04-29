Officials respond to bear sighting in Castaic tree 

By Perry Smith and Katherine Quezada

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station and the Department of Fish and Wildlife are at the scene of a bear sighting in Castaic that started drawing a small crowd Monday morning.

Abad Delgado, a resident who lives near Violin Canyon Road and Van Gorder Way where the bear was found, said the bear first made an appearance around 7 a.m.

No injuries have been reported.

Tim Daly, spokesman for the regional office of the Department of Fish and Wildlife, described the bear, which had scrambled fairly high up a tree as of about noon, a “wait-and-see” situation, adding by around noon, they were trying to wait the bear out.

They didn’t want to “dart” the bear, he said Monday, adding that a nonlethal trap had been set intending to catch the bear so it could be returned to nature.

“And if that happens, we would then take the bear back to what we described as the ‘nearest suitable habitat,’” he added.

The bear was still up in the tree with a growing audience near the street, which had been blocked off by Sheriff’s Station deputies and California Highway Patrol officers who responded to the initial call.

Violin Canyon Road was closed to through traffic during the incident.