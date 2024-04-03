PFLAG accepting scholarship applications

News release

PFLAG SCV has announced the establishment of the Peggy & Jeff Stabile PFLAG SCV Scholarship, and applications are now being accepted.

The scholarship is “a tribute to the founders’ unwavering dedication to supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQIA+ individuals in the Santa Clarita Valley for more than 35 years,” said a news release from PFLAG SCV. “As dedicated residents who live and worked in Santa Clarita, Peggy and Jeff Stabile have long been champions of equality and inclusion, working tirelessly to create a more accepting community for all. Through their leadership and advocacy, they have inspired positive change and touched the lives of countless individuals.”

The application deadline is May 15 and scholarships of $500 will be paid by Aug. 1, according to the PFLAG SCV website.

When their son came out as gay in 1986, the Stabiles joined PFLAG LA and eventually became chapter leaders. Two years later, hundreds of protesters held a demonstration in front of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church on Orchard Village Road to oppose a teacher who was lesbian, the release said. The teacher was invited to address educators about creating safe spaces in their schools for their LGBTQ+ students.

This event prompted the Stabiles to establish a chapter of PFLAG in Santa Clarita. In addition to hosting meetings, Peggy organized a speakers’ bureau and led educational seminars and workshops for parents and teachers. At PFLAG SCV’s 30th anniversary celebration, the city of Santa Clarita recognized Peggy for contributions that advanced equality by providing support, education and advocacy on behalf of LGBTQ+ youth.

The Peggy & Jeff Stabile Legacy Scholarship aims to continue their legacy by providing financial assistance to LGBTQ+ individuals pursuing higher education, the release said. The scholarship will be awarded annually to students who have demonstrated a commitment to advocating for LGBTQ+ rights and promoting diversity and inclusion.

“We are honored to establish the Peggy & Jeff Stabile PFLAG SCV Scholarship to recognize the incredible contributions of Peggy and Jeff Stabile to the Santa Clarita community,” Erick Long, president of PFLAG SCV, said in the release. “Their passion for supporting, educating and advocating for LGBTQIA+ individuals has been truly inspiring, and we are proud to carry forward their legacy through this scholarship.”

The scholarship will be open to students in the Santa Clarita Valley and Antelope Valley who identify as LGBTQ+ and are enrolled or planning to enroll in an accredited college, university or trade school. Applicants will be evaluated based on their academic achievements, community involvement, and commitment to LGBTQ+ advocacy.

For more information about the scholarship, including how to apply or donate, visit www.pflagscv.org or email [email protected].