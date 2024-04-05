Photos: Ramadan Funday

The Unity Center of Santa Clarita held a day of fun for children of all ages to celebrate Ramadan. They played Ramadan Charades and other fun games combined with arts and crafts last week on Sunday evening.
Unity Center of Santa Clarita students participate in fun games such as Ramadan Charades on Sunday for their Ramadan Funday event. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Aneesah Ali (center) teacher at the Unity Center of Santa Clarita shares with the students how they will be playing Ramadan Charades for their Ramadan Funday, an event they hosted for the children of the mosque on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Aneesah Ali (right) teacher at the Unity Center of Santa Clarita shares with the students how they will be playing Ramadan Charades for their Ramadan Funday, an event they hosted for the children of the mosque on Sunday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Fatima Islam a teacher at the Unity Center of Santa Clarita shows the students how to play the second game, where children must relay race across the room holding a date on a spoon without dropping it on Sunday at the Ramadan Funday. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
Unity Center of Santa Clarita students race their way to the opposite end of the room where they must successfully place a date in a cup after carrying it in a spoon without dropping it, during the Ramadan Funday event for the community’s children. Katherine Quezada/The Signal
