Relay Rally: A tune-up for Relay for Life

News release

Organizers of the local Relay for Life fundraiser are inviting the community to the Relay Rally tune-up event on Saturday in Old Town Newhall.

There will be face painting, cape decorating and games for all ages, according to a Relay for Life news release. Luminarias will be ready for decorating to honor a cancer survivor or memorialize a lost loved one. Information and advocacy about American Cancer Society services for patients, survivors, and their families will also be available.

The event is scheduled 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Newhall Crossing — the courtyard by the Laemmle Theatre, 22500 Lyons Ave.

Relay Rally is a warm-up event for the annual American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Santa Clarita Valley, taking place this year on Saturday, May the Fourth, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Central Park, with the theme “May the Cure Be with You,” a free and family-friendly Disney/Star Wars celebration. Disney is celebrating 100 years of wonder, and the American Cancer Society is celebrating 110 years of fighting back to “end cancer as we know it, for everyone,” the release said.

Since 1999, the Santa Clarita Valley has raised over $8.9 million to support cancer research and services for local patients and their families, including free rides to cancer patients’ treatment appointments, places to stay when treatment is delivered far from home, and a 24/7 live chat service.

For additional information and to register for the event, visit www.SCVRelay.org. Contact Abby Smith at 661-855-4541 or [email protected] for information about becoming a sponsor for Relay for Life of the Santa Clarita Valley.