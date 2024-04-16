Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra starts youth program 

The Santa Clarita Symphony Orchestra is encouraging young musicians in the city and surrounding areas to participate in the Youth Concerto Competition, which, according to the Orchestra’s website, “Was developed to inspire young musicians and encourage growth for young musicians in the Santa Clarita Valley.”

The application to be a part of the first cohort is open to students in grades 9-12. The application period closes on June 16, and students will rehearse with the orchestra throughout the months to perform in a final October concert.

Through the audition process, there will be a winner in three categories: piano, strings and winds/brass/percussion. The incentive of the program is to provide young musicians the chance to play with an orchestra, according to Susy Christiansen, a cello player and member of the SCSO board who handles marketing and outreach.

“We’re a few years old, and we’re made up of a combination of local professional musicians, students, and people like me who are hobbyists. It’s a mix of professional and amateur musicians,” Christiansen said. “Our mission is to support local musicians and the music scene in the valley.”

According to Christiansen, the opportunity for aspiring professionals to be a part of an orchestra is a great way to support the young musicians’ trajectories.

“We really want to try and make the community aware; a lot of people don’t realize there’s a local orchestra,” Christiansen said. “The opportunity for any young soloist to play with an orchestra is huge, it’s such a rare opportunity. It’s also great for us because it helps support them and helps get the word out for what we’re trying to do.”

For more information or to apply, visit www.santaclaritasymphonyorchestra.org/special-events.