Saugus school district seeks applicants for asset advisory committee

News release

The Saugus Union School District is seeking qualified, interested individuals to serve on the district’s Asset Management Advisory Committee.

On March 26, the district’s governing board approved a resolution forming the committee, whose role is to advise the board regarding the use and/or disposition of the district owned real property as outlined and identified in the resolution, currently known as Santa Clarita Elementary School.

Pursuant to Education Code section 17390, the committee is charged with the following duties:

• Review the projected school enrollment and other data as provided by the district to determine the amount of surplus space and real property.

• Establish a priority list of use of the property that will be acceptable to the community.

• Cause to have circulated throughout the attendance area a priority list of the property and provide for hearings for community input to the committee on acceptable uses.

• Make a final determination regarding the limits of tolerance of the property.

• Forward to the district’s governing board a report recommending uses of the property.

Appointments will be made by the board from applicants submitted to the district. The committee shall consist of at least seven members, but no more than 11, from a list of candidates submitting written supplications, based on the following criteria:

• A: One member shall be of the ethnic, age group, and socioeconomic composition of the district.

• B: One member shall be in the business community, such as store owners, managers, or supervisors.

• C: One member shall be a landowner or renter, with preference to be given to representatives of neighborhood associations.

• D: One member shall be a teacher in the district.

• E: One member shall be an administrator in the district.

• F: One member shall be a parent of a student in the district.

• G: One member shall be a person with expertise in environmental impact, legal contracts, building codes, and land use planning, including, but not limited to knowledge of the zoning and other applicable land use restrictions.

All members who are representative of the above categories, with the exception of categories B, D, and E, must reside within district boundaries. For category B, the business must be situated within the boundaries of the district.

Applications will be reviewed by the governing board in a public meeting. Members shall serve for a term of two years, and for no more than two consecutive terms. The committee’s activities relating to the property are expected for a period of approximately six months.

If you wish to serve on this committee, the district asks that you review the bylaws for more information about the committee’s role and responsibilities and complete the application located on the district website: www.saugususd.org/Governing-Board.

Completed applications should be submitted via email or mail to the district by 4 p.m. on Friday, May 10. Applications received after that date and time may not be considered.