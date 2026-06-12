 SCV Water Scout Days to return this summer 

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Water Agency has announced the return of its Scout Days program this summer.

Running from July 2 through July 30, the educational program will be offered on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 9 to 11 a.m. Designed for Scouts ages 6-18, Scout Days provides a unique opportunity to learn about water conservation, environmental stewardship, and local water resources through interactive activities and behind-the-scenes experiences, according to a news release from the water agency.

Scout Days is designed to foster a deeper understanding of water resources, conservation practices, and environmental sustainability, the release said. The program features hands-on activities and guided tours that provide participants with an engaging and memorable educational experience.

Created in response to requests from local Scout troops seeking opportunities to fulfill badge requirements, the program takes place at SCV Water’s E.G. “Jerry” Gladbach Water Treatment Plant, located above Central Park in Santa Clarita. Participants will explore a variety of water-related topics while completing activities that support badge and advancement requirements.

Topics covered include the State Water Project, watersheds, soil types and water conservation. Activities include a water treatment plant tour, interactive learning stations, hands-on activities that support badge requirements, and an opportunity to earn a Scout Days Fun Patch.

Participants may register as a Patrol, Pack, Troop, or individually with an adult chaperone. Chaperones must be at least 18 years old and remain with participants throughout the program.

Registration for the 2026 Scout Days program is now open. Interested participants can learn more and register by visiting yourscvwater.com/scouts or by contacting Water Education Supervisor Jenny McNerney at [email protected].

Space is limited, and advance registration is encouraged.