Schiavo co-authors bill to expand abortion access

News release

Assemblywoman Pilar Schiavo, D-Chatsworth, and Assemblyman Chris Holden, D-Pasadena, have introduced Assembly Bill 2670, aiming to expand access to abortion care in California.

“So everyone is able to find the safe abortion health care they need when they need it, without unnecessary roadblocks or confusion, AB 2670 would require the state Department of Public Health to develop an awareness campaign to publicize the website ‘abortion.ca.gov’ to the general public, health care providers, health care professional associations and societies, health care employers, and local public health officers and health departments,” said a news release from Schiavo’s office. “This website (abortion.ca.gov) provides a safe space with current and accurate information about how to access abortion services in California, including finding abortion providers, seeking needed support, and important information about privacy and legal rights.”

“Access to comprehensive reproductive health care is a cornerstone of women’s rights,” Schiavo said in the release. “With the introduction of Assembly Bill 2670, we are taking a proactive step to ensure that no individual is left uninformed about safe options for medical abortion. It is essential that we provide clear, accessible information about abortion health care services, not just as a matter of health, but as a fundamental right so everyone can make their own health care decisions.”

Schiavo added: “As attacks on women’s reproductive rights escalate in neighboring states like Arizona and across the nation, it’s essential that California remains a beacon of hope and a leader in protecting and advancing reproductive freedoms. With so many looking to California for help, having trusted and reliable information is critical to their reproductive health.”