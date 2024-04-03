SCV Education Foundation to host 40th Annual Teacher Tribute

News release

The Santa Clarita Valley Education Foundation along with the superintendents from Castaic Union School District, Newhall School District, Saugus Union School District, Sulphur Springs Union School District and the William S. Hart Union High School District, invites the community to help honor the 2023/2024 Teachers of the Year.

The 40th Annual Teacher Tribute, Academy of the Stars, is scheduled to take place on Friday, April 26, at the College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center.

“In April1985, at the suggestion of then Hart District Superintendent Clyde Smyth, the predecessors of the foundation, the Education Committee of the SCV Chamber (of Commerce), hosted the first ever Teacher Tribute to honor outstanding teachers from our community. We honored 36 teachers with 150 people in attendance at the old Valencia Country Club clubhouse,” board President and Founder Jim Backer said in a news release. “Now, ‘two score years later,’ in Lincoln’s words, we celebrate SCVEF’s 40th anniversary as we honor one teacher from each local public school and celebrate the dedication, power, vision and inspiration of the people who teach our children. It’s our opportunity to reward and recognize the teachers making a tremendous difference in the lives of our children.”

The ceremony begins at 6:15 p.m. when the honorees will be welcomed by the Castaic High School Jazz Band. Education Foundation board member Taylor Kellstrom will emcee the evening of awards and entertainment.

Each honoree will receive a specially designed award plus a swag bag filled with gift cards and merchandise donated by local businesses. In addition, several high school seniors who plan to be future educators will be recognized for being selected as winners of the SCVEF/Backer Family scholarships.

Sponsorship opportunities, teacher shoutouts and ticket sales ($10-$25) are still available at www.scveducationfoundation.org/40th-annual-teacher-tribute.