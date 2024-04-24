SCV Sheriff’s Station hosting drug take-back day

LASD badge
Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies will be taking part in the “DEA National Drug Take Back Day” between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday in front of the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 26201 Golden Valley Road.  

Community members are encouraged to drop off unwanted medications at the SCV Sheriff’s Station. This free service allows the public to discard unwanted or expired medications to law enforcement officials who can dispose of them in a secure and non-hazardous manner, potentially saving lives, according to a news release from the station.  

Over-the-counter medications will be accepted for disposal, but liquids cannot be accepted. 

For more information, contact the SCV Sheriff’s Station at 661-260-4000, or visit www.dea.gov for more tips on drug awareness. 

