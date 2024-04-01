Second agent pleads in embezzlement case

The second of two men accused of using the state’s Department of Justice to embezzle funds took a plea deal this week, according to the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office.

District Attorney George Gascón announced charges against Eric Bunde and James Biscailuz, both 56, in January 2023, accusing them of “diverting about $12,500 in government funds to one of their companies,” according to a news release from the time.

On Monday, Biscailuz agreed to perform 36 hours of community service and was held civilly liable for $12,500 in restitution to LA CLEAR as part of a no-contest plea to a theft charge.

Bunde oversaw the Los Angeles Regional Criminal Information Clearinghouse, also known as LA Clear, for three years.

The organization, managed by law enforcement executives, helps law enforcement agencies with criminal investigations.

At Bunde’s direction, the agency contracted with Biscailuz’s company for social media services that were eventually subcontracted to a consulting firm owned by Bunde, resulting in a loss of $12,500 to the agency. Biscailuz also was accused of filing a disclosure form that omitted the company he owned.

L.A. County Superior Court records available online indicate Biscailuz pleaded no contest to one felony count of Penal Code section 487(b)(3), which is grand theft by a servant.

Due to his plea, a perjury and a second grand theft charge were dismissed.