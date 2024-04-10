  Sheriff posts BOLO after alleged dine-and-dash 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials shared a picture of two men accused of “defrauding an innkeeper,” also known as a dine-and-dash, at Kisho’s in Valencia.

Station officials posted a picture of the two suspects, who appear to be two men in their 20s, who allegedly left the restaurant on Saturday after a meal without paying.

If anyone is available to assist in identifying the suspects, they’re asked to call Detective Steve Erickson at 661-260-4000.

SCV Sheriff’s Station officials were not immediately available to comment on the investigation or the reason why the “be-on-the-lookout” was issued for the allegation. The crime in question, Penal Code section 537(a)(1), could be charged as a misdemeanor or a felony based on the amount of the loss to a business.

Anyone can provide information anonymously by calling “Crime Stoppers” at 800-222-TIPS (8477), use a smartphone by downloading the “P3Tips” Mobile APP on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by using the website.