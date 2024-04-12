Sister Cities to host ‘Superheroes Unite Zumbathon’ 

The city of Santa Clarita Sister Cities and International Programs has organized “Superheroes Unite Zumbathon” to raise money for their “Dollars for Desks” campaign on Saturday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Centre, 20880 Centre Pointe Parkway.

The campaign is meant to “provide desks to students from Sariaya, Santa Clarita’s sister city in the Philippines,” each of which is typically $20, according to the Santa Clarita Sister Cities website.

General tickets are $20, while VIP tickets are $35.

Those who are unable to attend can still donate to the cause.

For more information, visit santaclaritasistercities.org.