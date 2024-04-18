Sky Zone to expand footprint, adding new SCV location

News release

Sky Zone has announced it will be opening new locations in Oregon, Texas and three more in California by the end of the year — including a new location in Santa Clarita,

These new leases are the latest additions as the company continues to grow nationally with a slate of upcoming new parks expected to bring Sky Zone’s unit count to nearly 300 by the end of this year.

Locally, the new location will be in Centre Pointe Village at 26573 Carl Boyer Drive, in the space once occupied by Babies R Us. It will transform into a 30,000-square-foot park indoor activity park.

“Opening new Sky Zone parks in Texas, California and Oregon will give us market share in strategic target markets,” Shawn Hassel, CEO of Sky Zone, said in a news release. “We continue to capitalize on real estate opportunities where there are growing numbers of young families building demand for our business and leasable former retail spaces that perfectly fit our large footprint and model.”

The other new park locations are in San Jose and Huntington beach, as well as Happy Valley, Oregon, and Frisco, Texas.

Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises over 270 parks. Founded in 2004 as Sky Zone Trampoline Park, the brand has evolved to include multiple forms of active indoor play More information is available at www.skyzone.com.