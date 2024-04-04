Taste of the Town is back for 35th year 

The Child & Family Center’s 35th annual fundraiser, Taste of the Town, is scheduled to take place at Blomgren Ranch on Sunday, May 5.

VIP tickets to the 21-and-over event are $150, with entry from 1 to 5 p.m. and a seat at an umbrella table, while general admission is from 2 to 5 p.m. for $95.

According to the organization, attendees will have a culinary experience of enjoying “unlimited tastes from Santa Clarita’s finest restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors.”

Proceeds will help individuals in the community who are in need of mental health and drug and alcohol treatment, as well as domestic violence services.

For more information, visit www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town-tickets. Blomgren Ranch is located at 15142 Sierra Highway.