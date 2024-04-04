Taste of the Town is back for 35th year 

Barbecue ribs being grilled at the Xalisco Bar & Grill Cosina Mexicana tent during the 34th annual Taste of the Town at Blomgren Ranch on Sierra Highway near Agua Dulce, Calif., on Sunday, May 8, 2023. Chris Torres/The Signal
Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

The Child & Family Center’s 35th annual fundraiser, Taste of the Town, is scheduled to take place at Blomgren Ranch on Sunday, May 5. 

VIP tickets to the 21-and-over event are $150, with entry from 1 to 5 p.m. and a seat at an umbrella table, while general admission is from 2 to 5 p.m. for $95. 

According to the organization, attendees will have a culinary experience of enjoying “unlimited tastes from Santa Clarita’s finest restaurants, caterers, beer and wine purveyors.” 

Proceeds will help individuals in the community who are in need of mental health and drug and alcohol treatment, as well as domestic violence services. 

For more information, visit www.childfamilycenter.org/taste-of-the-town-tickets. Blomgren Ranch is located at 15142 Sierra Highway. 

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa

Habeba Mostafa is a staff reporter and photographer for The Santa Clarita Valley Signal. Having received her undergraduate degree from UCLA and her graduate degree from Cal State Northridge, she has experience in writing, photographing and creating social media content for CSUN's official platforms. She also interned at Fox Entertainment. Have a story? Email her at [email protected].

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS