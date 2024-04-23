Team Dragon Eyes prepares to host 5th annual Dragonboat Festival race

News release

Team Dragon Eyes, affectionately known as TDE, is gearing up to host its 5th annual Dragonboat Festival race on Saturday, June 1, at Castaic Lake’s lower lagoon.

TDE invites paddlers and spectators alike to join in a day filled with adrenaline-pumping races, heartfelt camaraderie and a celebration of resilience. TDE welcomes teams from near and far to participate.

“Our festival is a melting pot of paddlers from all walks of life, united by a shared passion for the water and the thrill of the race,” Emmy Montilla, team coach, who is chairing the event, said in a news release. “It’s not just about winning; it’s about the joy of paddling together, supporting one another, and forging lifelong connections.”

The festival kicks off with registration at 7 a.m., followed by the races starting promptly at 8 a.m. Over 40 teams are already registered. The festival’s format includes 200-meter sprints.

Entertainment will be featured between races. Past years have seen performances by Chinese dragon dancers, Hawaiian hula dancers, New Zealand Maori haka war dancers, karate showcases and live rock bands.

“One of the festival’s most poignant moments is the cancer survivor race, a testament to resilience and hope,” the news release said. Paddlers gather, forming a tunnel of paddles as survivors walk beneath, placing flowers in the water as a symbol of triumph over adversity.

“As a relatively new team in the dragon boat community, hosting our own race is a milestone we’re incredibly proud of,” Rey Pascua, kids team coach, said in the release. “It’s a testament to the dedication and passion of our members and the unwavering support of our partners, including L.A. County Parks and Rec and L.A. County.”

For more information and registration details, visit www.castaiclakedragonboat.com.

