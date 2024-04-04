Theft reported at Dick’s Sporting Goods 

Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies are investigating reports of a theft that occurred on Thursday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods in Canyon Country, according to station officials.

The theft reportedly occurred just after 1 p.m., according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station. Two men reportedly stole two bags of merchandise before fleeing in an unknown vehicle, Borbon wrote in an email.

According to emergency dispatch radio traffic, the suspects reportedly stole roughly $1,000 worth of merchandise.

There is no additional information as of this story’s publication.