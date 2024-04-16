Three arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft 

The Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station on Golden Valley Road.
Three people were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of vehicle theft after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle, according to station officials. 

Deputies made the arrest at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday after recovering from the reported stolen vehicle numerous stolen clothing items with security tags still attached, a security tag removing device and numerous driver’s licenses, passports and checks not belonging to the suspects, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station. 

The suspects were booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station but later released on citation. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

