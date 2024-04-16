Three arrested on suspicion of vehicle theft 

Three people were arrested on Saturday on suspicion of vehicle theft after Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies conducted a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle, according to station officials.

Deputies made the arrest at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday after recovering from the reported stolen vehicle numerous stolen clothing items with security tags still attached, a security tag removing device and numerous driver’s licenses, passports and checks not belonging to the suspects, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station.

The suspects were booked at the SCV Sheriff’s Station but later released on citation. They are scheduled to appear in court at a later date.