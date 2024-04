A two-car traffic collision that occurred around 11 a.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Rockwell Canyon Road and McBean Parkway resulted in no injuries or transports, according to a deputy at the scene.

A dark gray Dodge Charger could be seen in the middle of Rockwell Canyon Road just south of McBean with damage to its front bumper. A dark gray Honda Accord was pulled over on nearby Summit Place and also had visible damage to its front bumper.