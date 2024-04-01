Two arrested on suspicion of retail theft and intent to sell  

A 29-year old man and a 36-year-old man were arrested on suspicion of retail theft with the intent to sell in Canyon Country after law enforcement personnel with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station discovered a vehicle filled with stolen items during their patrolling procedure on Thursday.

SCV Sheriff’s Station deputies were patrolling the Canyon Country area when they saw a vehicle with an expired registration, wrote Deputy Kabrina Borbon, a spokeswoman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station, in an email.

Deputies made contact with the two occupants, whom Borbon described as “nervous,” per the deputies’ observations. The two individuals provided false identification information, Borbon wrote.

After further observation, deputies who conducted the traffic stop noticed the two male occupants were carrying multiple items with anti-theft tags in the vehicle, she wrote.

During their investigation it led them to discover the vehicle was filled with thousands of dollars’ worth of stolen items, wrote Borbon in the email.

“The two suspects stole items from various stores throughout Santa Clarita. The merchandise included steaks, shrimp, alcohol, vacuums, clothing apparel, electric bike, sewing machine and other tools,” said Borbon in the email.

The two suspects were arrested and taken to jail. One suspect had multiple warrants for robbery and other retail thefts in multiple cities, added Borbon.