Safety in Urbandale

Urbandale, Iowa, is characterized by its relatively safe and welcoming community environment. According to CrimeGrade.org, Urbandale is situated in the 61st percentile for safety, indicating that 39% of cities are safer, while 61% of cities are more dangerous.

The city has a crime rate of 21.33 per 1,000 residents in a standard year, with the northwest part of the city being considered the safest. Comparatively, the chance of becoming a victim of crime in Urbandale can vary significantly depending on the neighborhood, ranging from 1 in 28 in the southern parts to as low as 1 in 66 in the northwest.

Further reinforcing its reputation for safety, NeighborhoodScout’s analysis, reflecting 2022 data released by the FBI, indicates that Urbandale has an overall crime rate of 8 per 1,000 residents. This positions Urbandale near the average for cities and towns of all sizes across America.

Specifically, the violent crime rate in Urbandale is noted to be about average for all communities in America, across all population sizes, with a chance of becoming a victim of violent crime being one in 952. Additionally, property crime rates in Urbandale are also about average when compared to cities and towns across America. This data underscores Urbandale’s standing as a relatively safe city, contributing to its appeal as a desirable place to live, work, and raise a family.

Quality of Life in Urbandale

Urbandale, Iowa, offers a blend of suburban tranquility and urban convenience, making it a sought-after destination for those looking to enjoy a high quality of life.

Situated in the northwest part of the Des Moines Metro Area, Urbandale’s unique geographic position affords its residents easy access to a plethora of amenities and attractions, including the cultural and entertainment options of downtown Des Moines, which is less than 15 minutes away.

The city is recognized for its strong public school systems, diverse housing options, a growing downtown area, and an abundance of parks and recreational areas.

With one of the lowest municipal tax rates in the state, Urbandale attracts new residents annually who are eager to enjoy the community’s extensive park and trail network, short commutes, and excellent educational opportunities.

The cost of living in Urbandale further enhances its appeal, standing at 13.4% lower than the U.S. average and 8.1% lower than the Iowa average. Housing, in particular, is more affordable compared to the national average, with the median home cost at $297,500, making it accessible for a wide range of buyers.

Renting is also an option, with the cost for a two-bedroom unit averaging $1,220 per month, notably cheaper than the national average. This affordability, coupled with a median household income significantly higher than the national figure, makes Urbandale not just an economically sensible choice, but a community where residents can thrive and enjoy a balanced lifestyle.

Employment Opportunities

Urbandale, Iowa, presents a dynamic and inclusive employment landscape, marked by

opportunities across various sectors and a commitment to equal-opportunity employment.

The City of Urbandale emphasizes its role as a major employer that values diversity and skill, ensuring quality city services through a talented workforce.

Job seekers are encouraged to apply through an accessible online application system, with the city accepting applications only for current openings. Additionally, Urbandale facilitates the job search process with tools like job interest cards, which alert candidates to new opportunities matching their selected categories.

The job market in Urbandale also extends beyond public sector employment, with private companies in and around the area offering competitive positions.

Opportunities range from healthcare roles, such as registered nurses and dietitians, to positions in finance and customer service. Salary ranges vary significantly based on the role and experience level, reflecting the diverse economic base of the region.

For instance, jobs in the healthcare sector can offer wages from approximately $25 to over $34 per hour, indicating a healthy demand for professionals in this field.

Additionally, specialized roles, including Certified Public Accountants, highlight the growing financial services sector in Urbandale, with competitive salaries and comprehensive benefits packages indicating a robust job market for qualified individuals.

Things to Do in Urbandale

Urbandale, Iowa, offers a diverse range of activities and attractions that cater to visitors and residents alike.

Living History Farms stands out as a must-visit, providing an interactive experience that transports you through 300 years of Midwestern rural life. It’s an open-air museum that educates and entertains with a journey from a 1700 Iowan Indian Farm through to a 1900s farm, offering hands-on experiences and demonstrations.

For those seeking indoor entertainment, Get Air Trampoline Park and Pump It Up offer fun-filled environments for families, with activities ranging from trampoline jumping to inflatable play areas. These spots are perfect for birthday parties, group events, or just a day out to burn off some energy.

For outdoor enthusiasts, the Raccoon River Valley Trail provides an expansive setting for biking and hiking through picturesque Iowa landscapes, spanning nearly 90 miles across multiple counties.

If you’re interested in a blend of retail therapy and entertainment, Merle Hay Mall, with its mix of well-known stores and unique entertainment concepts like Flix Brewhouse, offers a comprehensive shopping and leisure experience.

Additionally, the Paragon Prairie Tower, a landmark featuring the largest glass mosaic mural in the United States, presents an awe-inspiring sight, especially when illuminated at night. Whether you’re exploring historical farms, enjoying recreational activities, or indulging in some shopping, Urbandale has something for everyone.

Community and Lifestyle

Urbandale, Iowa, presents a unique blend of community engagement and a lifestyle that caters to a diverse population. The city boasts a seamless mix of a traditional hometown atmosphere coupled with the dynamism of a progressive urban area, ensuring that there are activities and events to suit all lifestyles.

The Urbandale Chamber of Commerce highlights the unmatched community spirit of Urbandale, inviting people to become a part of its vibrant culture through volunteering, recreational activities, annual traditions, and much more. This inclusiveness and array of events underscore what makes Urbandale uniquely inviting.

The lifestyle in Urbandale is further enriched by its strategic location within the Des Moines Metro Area, offering residents easy access to amenities and attractions, including cultural and entertainment options less than 15 minutes away in downtown Des Moines.

With strong public school systems, a variety of housing options, numerous parks, and recreational areas, Urbandale positions itself as an attractive place to live, work, and enjoy life.

The city is also known for its economic growth, with a significant presence of businesses and industries, including a hub for insurance and financial services, which adds to the quality of living and opportunities for its residents.

Education in Urbandale

The Urbandale Community School District demonstrates a strong commitment to education and community involvement, offering various opportunities for engagement and support.

Open Enrollment policies allow parents or guardians to enroll their children in schools that they believe best fit their needs, showcasing the district’s flexibility and willingness to accommodate families for the optimal educational experience.

This policy, along with their comprehensive approach to education, indicates Urbandale schools’ focus on inclusivity and quality education.

The Urbandale Schools & Alumni Foundation further supports the educational ecosystem by providing scholarships and grants, highlighting the community’s investment in its students and educators.

With substantial funds raised since 1993 to support student scholarships and classroom grants, the foundation plays a critical role in enriching educational experiences.

This, combined with a broad range of athletic and extracurricular activities, underscores the district’s dedication to fostering a well-rounded education and supporting students beyond the classroom.

Real Estate and Living Options

It seems I encountered difficulties accessing specific real estate listings from the sites I attempted to visit, preventing me from gathering the latest data and numbers on real estate and living options in Urbandale, Iowa. This limitation can occur due to restrictions set by websites on automated systems like mine.

However, Urbandale, Iowa, is widely recognized for its vibrant community and diverse living options, catering to a range of preferences and needs.

The city offers a mix of residential living spaces from single-family homes to townhouses and apartments, accommodating various lifestyles and budgets. Urbandale’s strategic location within the Des Moines Metropolitan Area provides residents with convenient access to urban amenities while maintaining a suburban charm.

With parks, recreational facilities, and a strong sense of community, Urbandale continues to be an attractive place for families, professionals, and retirees alike. For specific information on available properties, pricing, and the latest market trends in Urbandale, prospective buyers, and renters are encouraged to consult real estate professionals and local listings directly.

Transportation and Accessibility

In Urbandale, Iowa, transportation and accessibility reflect the community’s efforts to support its residents, including seniors and students, ensuring mobility across the city and beyond. For seniors, volunteer-based transportation services are available, offering rides for those aged 55 and older to various essential destinations.

These services are provided by local RSVP projects and organizations like Aging Services, highlighting a network of support that enables older adults to maintain their independence by assisting with medical appointments, grocery shopping, and other critical errands. This system exemplifies a community-focused approach to transportation, prioritizing accessibility for its more vulnerable populations.

For families and students, the Urbandale Community School District provides comprehensive bus transportation services, underscoring the district’s commitment to ensuring students have reliable access to education. Important details about bus transportation include eligibility based on home address, with specific provisions for kindergarten and 1st-grade students regarding pickup and dropoff protocols.

The district outlines clear deadlines for transportation requests to accommodate route planning for the school year, further demonstrating a structured approach to student mobility. This structured transportation service is integral to supporting the educational journey of students in Urbandale, reflecting the broader community values of safety, accessibility, and support for young learners.

Moving to Urbandale: Is It Worth It?

Moving to Urbandale, Iowa, presents an opportunity to become part of a vibrant, suburban community recognized for its quality of life and affordability.

With a population of around 45,600 people, Urbandale offers a dense suburban feel, where a majority of residents own their homes, showcasing a strong sense of community and stability.

The city ranks highly in terms of safety, education, and livability, making it an attractive option for families and young professionals alike.

The cost of living in Urbandale is noted to be lower than the national average, especially in terms of housing, which is about 75% of the national median, underscoring the area’s affordability.

Furthermore, Urbandale’s commitment to diversity and inclusion enriches the cultural fabric of the community, welcoming individuals from various backgrounds and walks of life.

For those considering making Urbandale their new home, the assistance of local moving services can significantly ease the transition. With moving costs in Urbandale being reasonably priced, it’s feasible to enlist professional help for relocating.

Movers in Urbandale, IA offer a range of services to accommodate different needs, from packing and loading to transportation and setup in your new home.

Whether you’re moving from within Iowa or from out of state, these services can help streamline the moving process, allowing you to settle into your new Urbandale home with ease and confidence.