Valencia alumnae create GoFundMe for New York competition 

Valencia High School alumnae and sisters Isabella and Emma Henao, who graduated in 2021 and 2023, respectively, have taken their love for music to Utah as college students, and securing a spot in the International A Cappella competition in New York on April 27.

In order to fund their unique experience, they have created a GoFundMe to help with expenses.

“After we both did jazz choir, we wanted to continue doing group singing, so we ended up joining an a cappella group at Utah Valley University,” Isabella said. “In our second year, we ended up sweeping in our first quarterfinal. Then we got first place at our semifinal and we’re on our way to finals in New York, which is incredible.”

Isabella and Emma are both a part of the Utah Valley University a cappella group, Bloom, but Isabella attends UVU, while Emma goes to a neighboring university. Previously, the duo were a part of Sound Waves and Two N’ Four, jazz ensembles at Valencia.

The fundraiser is to accommodate flights and hotels for 14 people.

“We set up the GoFundMe so that we can receive support because people want to help us to go, but there isn’t a way to donate straight to the school,” Emma said. “Out of 493 teams that competed this year, we’re one of nine that are going to finals. It’s so special to be a part of it.”

To help fund the trip, donate at tinyurl.com/ymk6bbk4.