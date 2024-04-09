Woman arrested on suspicion of child cruelty 

Share on facebook
Share
Share on twitter
Tweet
Share on email
Email

A woman was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Saturday on suspicion of child cruelty after allegedly driving while under the influence, according to station officials. 

Deputies were called to the 15000 block of Leigh Court on Saturday at approximately 3 a.m. regarding a disturbance call, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station. Deputies arrived and found that there was an apparent traffic collision, Borbon wrote in an email. 

Upon contacting the driver, deputies suspected that the 31-year-old woman, who was on active probation, was under the influence, Borbon wrote. Deputies also noted that there were two children in the vehicle. Narcotics were also reportedly found in the woman’s possession. 

The woman was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death and remains in custody as of this story’s publication. 

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld

Tyler Wainfeld is a San Fernando Valley native and covers education, sports and whatever else the Santa Clarita Valley has to offer. He was previously the sports editor at The Daily Sundial, CSUN's student newspaper, and The Record-Argus in Greenville, Pennsylvania. He can be reached via phone at 661-287-5539, via email at [email protected], or on X (formerly known as Twitter) at @TylerWainfeld.

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS