Woman arrested on suspicion of child cruelty 

A woman was arrested by Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies Saturday on suspicion of child cruelty after allegedly driving while under the influence, according to station officials.

Deputies were called to the 15000 block of Leigh Court on Saturday at approximately 3 a.m. regarding a disturbance call, according to Deputy Kabrina Borbon, spokeswoman for the station. Deputies arrived and found that there was an apparent traffic collision, Borbon wrote in an email.

Upon contacting the driver, deputies suspected that the 31-year-old woman, who was on active probation, was under the influence, Borbon wrote. Deputies also noted that there were two children in the vehicle. Narcotics were also reportedly found in the woman’s possession.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of a felony charge of cruelty to a child likely to produce great bodily injury or death and remains in custody as of this story’s publication.