Zonta workshop to focus on coping skills

News release

Zonta Club of Santa Clarita Valley is hosting a free workshop April 20 designed to help participants navigate difficult situations by learning coping skills and build resilience to successfully navigate life’s challenges. Different types of coping mechanisms will be presented for use.

The free LifeForward workshop is scheduled 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Valencia United Methodist Church, 25718 McBean Parkway, Valencia.

Participants will develop learning tools to create healthy relationships with themselves and others — as well as build a connection, engagement and increase emotional intelligence — to continue to overcome life’s challenges, according to a news release from Zonta. Workshop activities are created to support those that have experienced, or are experiencing, difficult transitions that impact their lives.

This workshop will be presented by Evelia Scanlon and Stephanie Garrison, experienced facilitators in AWBW (A Window Between Worlds), healthy relationships, domestic violence, and parenting.

The release said the presentation will teach attendees the techniques of coping skills and resilience to successfully navigate life challenges and learn how different types of coping mechanisms can be used to:

• Manage triggers. Understand what triggers are and how they are activated.

• Learn how to self-regulate and ground yourself. Improve the ability to understand and manage behavior and reactions to things happening around you.

Child care is available. Register the number of children by April 13 via email to [email protected] with the number and ages of children requiring care.

For more information, go to www.scvzonta.org/lifeforward.