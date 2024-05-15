Acton church to celebrate 100th anniversary 

News release

A commemorative ceremony will be held Sunday, June 9, at 1 p.m., to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Acton Community Presbyterian Church and the rededication of this historic church following fire damage last fall. All are welcome.

In 1916, the Acton Religious and Moral Group, by order of the Presbytery of Los Angeles, became the Acton Community Presbyterian Church. Services were held in members’ homes until property on Crown Valley Road was gifted to the church by Mr. and Mrs. R.E. Nickel, prominent residents in Acton’s history, for a permanent church home as well as two additional buildings over time.

Building of the church was led by Fred Roth, a well-respected carpenter from the community who was joined by many local residents and their skills. One of these people was the pastor, the Rev. Sutherland, who was a popular performer on his “saw” at the many fundraising performances organized by the ladies in the congregation. There was speculation if the “saw” played in musicals was the same “saw” the reverend used when helping build the church.

The church opening and dedication was June 8, 1924, and it has been an integral part of the community since that date.

The church is located at 32142 Crown Valley Road, Acton.