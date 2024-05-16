After fight, was that blood on the floor? No blood. Pepsi. 

An altercation between two men at a Circle K in Saugus — and a broken glass Pepsi soda bottle — led people to believe that a person was assaulted with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.

Law enforcement personnel responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday.

During deputies’ investigation, they discovered that two men outside of the Circle K were involved in a physical altercation, said Sgt. Anthony Levine of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.

Employees at the Circle K called law enforcement after they saw what appeared to be blood on the floor, which turned out to be liquid from a broken Pepsi soda bottle, he added.

One man had left the scene before deputies arrived and the other individual had minor injuries and was quickly treated by Fire Department personnel, added Levine.

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.