Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

Santa Clarita Valley's #1 Local News Source

Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.
Search
Close this search box.

After fight, was that blood on the floor? No blood. Pepsi. 

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department seal. File Photo
Share
Tweet
Email

An altercation between two men at a Circle K in Saugus — and a broken glass Pepsi soda bottle — led people to believe that a person was assaulted with a deadly weapon, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials.  

Law enforcement personnel responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 28000 block of Seco Canyon Road at 8:19 p.m. Wednesday.  

During deputies’ investigation, they discovered that two men outside of the Circle K were involved in a physical altercation, said Sgt. Anthony Levine of the SCV Sheriff’s Station.  

Employees at the Circle K called law enforcement after they saw what appeared to be blood on the floor, which turned out to be liquid from a broken Pepsi soda bottle, he added.  

One man had left the scene before deputies arrived and the other individual had minor injuries and was quickly treated by Fire Department personnel, added Levine.  

No other injuries were reported, and no arrests were made.  

Picture of Katherine Quezada

Katherine Quezada

Related To This Story

Latest NEWS

Sign Up For The

Morning Rundown

Filled with the top stories to start your day, and emergency news alerts. 

25060 Avenue Stanford, St. 141

Valencia, CA, 91355

Main Desk: 661-259-1234

Newsroom: 661-255-1234

Advertising: 661-287-5564

Have a news tip? Let us know!

News Sections

More Sections

About Us